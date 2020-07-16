Fort Worth Woman Accused of Igniting Fire That Killed One Person: PD

A woman placed into custody Wednesday night, accused of intentionally igniting a fire that killed a 73-year-old man, Fort Worth police say.

Latisha Renee Davis, 22, faces a charge of murder and non-negligent manslaughter, police said. She was held at the Tarrant County Jail with bond set at $250,000, jail records show.

On Sunday, Fort Wort Fire Department received a 911 call reporting a residential fire in the 3200 block of Knox Street. When they got there, they realized someone may have been trapped inside the burning building, according to FWFD.

After about eight minutes of fighting the fire, crews were able to pull a man from the building, FWFD said. Paramedics began CPR on the man and the incident commander requested two more fire engines and a MedStar unit for transport.

The man, 73-year-old Sammie Lee Brown, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Six other adults were inside and asleep when the fire started but were able to escape due to one person smelling smoke and telling the others to get out, according to FWFD.

FWFD said it took 24 firefighters and 30 minutes to contain the blaze.

FWFD Arson investigators were called to the scene and began an investigation, as is department protocol. As they investigated, they determined the fire was intentionally set and ruled the fire incendiary and further determined it met the criminal elements for arson.

“Using fire as a weapon is not a new criminal tactic. It has been around for hundreds of years and I can’t think of a more heinous way to commit a crime. I’d like to thank Fort Worth Police Department Homicide Unit and the ATF Fort Worth Field Office for their work assisting us in this case," Fort Worth fire chief Jim Davis said in a written statement.

On Wednesday, FWPD issued an arrest warrant for arson of a habitation and murder for Davis.