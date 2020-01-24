New Mustang Competition Debuts at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Mustangs will soon take over the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

Each year, the Extreme Mustang Makeover competitions are some the most popular, but this year, a new event called Mustang Magic Celebrity Freestyle will debut and promises to be just that – magical.

“In the regular Mustang Makeovers, you are given 100 to 120 days to gentle and train and prepare these horses for a competition,” trainer Wylene Davis explained. “The horses we are using in this freestyle, we’ve had for years. It’s an extension of what the mustangs can do after the show.”

Davis who trains the once-wild horses said the Mustang Magic show will be something special.

“You’ll probably laugh, you’ll probably cry and you’ll see how beautiful and spectacular the horses truly area,” Davis said. “Once you’ve spent that time with the mustangs and you’ve gained their trust, they’ll do things you never ever dreamed of.”

Davis is one of eight trainers who will compete Friday evening at 6 p.m. in the Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum. They are hoping to win the championship trophy and a $25,000 prize.

Davis said one of the biggest prizes is simply seeing the formerly-wild horse strive.

“I think a lot of it is teaching them, preparing them and training them for a lifetime of experience in whatever field they go into even if they become a backyard companion for another horse,” Davis said. “It’s allowing the horse to be all that they can be.”

SCHEDULE:

Extreme Mustang Makeover

Jan 24, 2020

8:00 AM

Mustang Magic Celebrity Freestyle (ticket required)

Jan 24, 2020

6:00 PM

Extreme Mustang Makeover

Jan 25, 2020

7:00 AM - 8:00 AM

Extreme Mustang Makeover Live Auction

Jan 25, 2020

1:00 PM

Extreme Mustang Makeover Finals and Auction (ticket required)