Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Ready to Ride Into New Home

In just one week on Jan. 17, the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo will take its title of “legendary” to a whole new level when the rodeo rides into its new home in the Dickies Arena.

The arena has already started its transformation with around-the-clock work in preparation for what is sure to be historic.

Organizers wanted to make sure parts of the traditional rodeo would be incorporated into the new home.

“The same dirt from the Will Rogers coliseum that we’ve used for our rodeos year after year after year. The bucking shoots, the timed event shoots,” Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo representative Matt Brockman said. “One week from today, the bulls will be back there, the bucking horses will be back there and we’ll be ready to bust out of the shoots with our legendary rodeo.”

“Rodeo in Fort Worth is an institution. It’s a tradition,” Brockman said. “It goes to our identity as people that live here in North Texas.”

The Dickies Arena will allow the rodeo to use technology to make a unique experience for those in attendance.

“[We have] the nation’s second largest continuous 360 degree display in the nation,” Brockman said. “So, what’s so great about that is we take 20 camera angles throughout this facility.”

“Now, I’m seeing that traditional rodeo, that rodeo that I’ve grown up with, that’s the real deal come to life in this awesome facility that’s just so beautiful,” Brockman said. “It takes legendary to a new level. This is the new legendary. There’s the old legendary that’s still important to us because we’ll be utilizing the Will Rogers Coliseum now for other events.”

Tickets are still available at FWSSR.com.