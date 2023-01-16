Everything You Need to Know Before You Go to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

If you're thinking about heading to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, here are some things you need to know and some tips on how you can save some money on admission.

HOW LONG IS THE FORT WORTH STOCK SHOW AND RODEO?

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo runs from January 13 to February 4, 2023. Stock Show grounds are open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO GET INTO THE FORT WORTH STOCK SHOW?

Admission to the stock show grounds is $12 for adults and $6 for children ages six to 16. Children five and under get in for free. Grounds admission gets you into all events like livestock and horse shows, but will not get you into rodeos, concerts and Mustang Magic.

WHAT IS THE SCHEDULE FOR EVENTS IN THE STOCK SHOW?

You can find the list of events and times for everything from the various animals shows, entertainment and special events on the Fort Worth Stock Show's calendar of events.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO GET INTO THE RODEO?

Rodeo tickets are sold separately from stock show grounds admissions. Tickets can be purchased online through Ticketmaster, by phone (817-502-0011) or in person at the Dickies Arena box office at 1911 Montgomery street between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Ticket prices vary by event and by seating, you can see the calendar of events and click to buy on the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's ticket page.

WHAT IS A FORT WORTH STOCK SHOW SOUVENIR BADGE?

The 2023 Official Fort Worth Stock Show Souvenir Badge gives you general admission access for all 23 days of the show as well as access to the Bud Light Roadhouse and all three museum (National Cowgirl Hall of Fame Museum, Fort Worth Museum of Science and History and the Texas Cattle Raisers Museum. You can buy the $50 souvenir badge at any FWSSR gate, the Dickies Arena Box OFfice or the FWSSR offices located in the Amon G. Carter, Jr. Exhibits Building at 3401 W. Lancaster Avenue. According to the FWSSR the pin saves you money if you attend more than four times.

WHAT ARE THE HOURS FOR THE CARNIVAL MIDWAY?

Generally, the carnival midway opens at 4 p.m. weekdays, it opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday. It closes at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. You can confirm dates and times on the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's Carnival Midway page.

WHAT IS A MAGIC MONEY WRISTBAND?

Magic Money wristbands include 50 credits for the Carnival Midway and grounds admission to the Stock Show. The wristbands are reloadable through the Magic Money app for smartphones and the wristband is used to pay for rides, food and games.

WHAT ABOUT SHOPPING AT THE FORT WORTH STOCK SHOW AND RODEO?

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo trade show features vendors throughout the show grounds including the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibit Hall, the Richardson Bass Building and in the Cattle Barns. You can find the list of vendors and their locations on the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's shopping vendors page.

WHERE CAN I GET FWSSR MERCHANDISE?

You can find Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo merchandise, including accessories, pins, collector ties, scarves and more during your visit or online at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's Clothing and Merch page.

WHAT CONCERTS ARE GOING ON DURING THE FORT WORTH STOCK SHOW AND RODEO?

There are several concerts from musicians and comedians planned throughout the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's 23-day run. Concerts take place in the Will Rogers Auditorium at 3401 W Lancaster Avenue. Grounds admission won't get you into any of the concerts, but concert tickets do get your grounds admission. Visit the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's Auditorium Concert Series page for more information and to buy tickets.

WHAT IS THE BUD LIGHT ROADHOUSE?

Popular regional artists perform at the Bud Light Roadhouse which is located on Simmons Bank Plaza which is located to the south and east of Dickies Arena. Admission is free with daily grounds admission, a souvenir pin, official stock show badge, museum or BRIT membership or that day's rodeo ticket. The roadhouse stays open at least one hour after each rodeo performance. Check the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's roadhouse page to see the who is performing and the hours.

WHAT IS THE CORKYARD?

The Corkyard is a wine tent on the Simmons Bank Plaza outside Dickies Arena. It features a variety of wines and light fare. There's also local entertainment. Check the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's Corkyard page for performers and hours. Sip & Shop events are planned for January 18 & 25 where you can enjoy a flight of wins from acclaimed wineries then shop the vendors in the Amon Carter Exhibits Hall, it does not include grounds admission.

WHAT EVENTS ARE THERE FOR KIDS?

Entertainment and educational options at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo are endless for kids. With grounds admission you can take your kids to three legendary museums (see above), visit the Milking Parlor to see how milk gets from "cow to cup," visit the Petting Zoo and Pony Ride, learn about farm animals and see the show winners at the Children's Barnyard, learn about the Doorways to Agriculture. On January 22 visit Kids Gone Wild for a variety of hands on activities and to learn about critters and conservation. Visit the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's Kool Kids Stuff page to plan your visit.

FRIDAYS ARE SENIOR DAYS

Seniors, age 55-years and older, get half-price grounds admission every Friday of the Stock Show. For $6 you can take in all the sights and sounds and smells. The FWSSR says think "corn dogs and cinnamon rolls," not the other stuff. The discount does not apply to rodeo performances.

JANUARY 17 IS DICKIES DAY

You can get free admission to the grounds of the Stock Show courtesy of Dickies. If you are wearing any Dickies branded clothing, you'll get free admission (to the grounds not the rodeo). You'll also be able to take advantage of discounts on Dickies products with a FWSSR rodeo ticket stub at the Dickies Retail store in Fort Worth.

JANUARY 19 IS TEXAS A&M DAY

Aggie Pride will get you can get free admission to the grounds of the stock show just wear your Texas A&M logo. If you have a current valid A&M ID card you'll also get half-price rodeo tickets for gallery seating at the Dickies Arena box office and all Stock Show ticket offices.

JANUARY 26 IS TCU DAY

If you're wearing your Horned Frogs gear you'll get free admission to the stock show grounds and anyone with a current valid TCU ID card will get half-price rodeo tickets for gallery seating, just show the ID at the Dickies Arena box office or any Stock Show ticket office.

JANUARY 30 IS MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY

Rodeo tickets, including general admission, will be free to active duty and retired service members (you must be eligible for retirement benefits) and their immediate families. You can thank Rebecca, Jon, Lori and Jonny Brumley. Show your military ID at the Dickies Arena box office and pick up your tickets in person.

JANUARY 31 IS TEXAS TECH DAY

Red Raider fans wearing the team logo will receive free general admission. Half-price rodeo tickets for gallery seating will also be available to anyone with a current valid Texas Tech ID card. Just show it at the Dickies Arena box office or any Stock Show ticket office.

TICKETS RAISE MONEY FOR GOOD CAUSES

If you're planning to pay full price for rodeo admission, just know that on January 24 half of the ticket proceeds for the rodeo and grounds will go to Careity Foundation which benefits The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. And half of all rodeo tickets sales will support the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Cook Children's Hospital on February 2.

IS THERE A MAP OF THE FORT WORTH STOCK SHOW AND RODEO GROUNDS?

So how do you know where to go, where to park, where to buy tickets and how to find food? Check out the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's grounds map page to see the interactive map.

If we didn't answer your question, check out FWSSR.com