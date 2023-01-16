Fort Worth

Kids Get Creative at FWSSR Costume Contest

Competitors from elementary to high school dress themselves and their goats in costumes

By Deborah Ferguson

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is off to a strong start with winners declared in several competitions.

The most fun may be the Creative Costume Contest at the Dairy Goat Show on Saturday night.

Competitors from elementary to high school dressed themselves and their goat in costumes.

Competitors turned their goats into a French poodle, a taco truck with lights and wheels - and even a version of Alice in Wonderland.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

That's the one that walked away as Grand Champion. Sasha Norwood, 18, from Birdville ISD and her sister took the classic tale and gave it a Texas twist to win it all.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 2 hours ago

As Trash Piles Up, Dallas Council Member Taps Private Trash Service for Needy Residents

mlk day 5 hours ago

MLK Day Events Take Place Across North Texas

NBC5 is a sponsor of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo which continues through February 4.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth Stock Show
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us