Kids Get Creative at FWSSR Costume Contest

The 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is off to a strong start with winners declared in several competitions.

The most fun may be the Creative Costume Contest at the Dairy Goat Show on Saturday night.

Competitors from elementary to high school dressed themselves and their goat in costumes.

Competitors turned their goats into a French poodle, a taco truck with lights and wheels - and even a version of Alice in Wonderland.

That's the one that walked away as Grand Champion. Sasha Norwood, 18, from Birdville ISD and her sister took the classic tale and gave it a Texas twist to win it all.

BCTAL students starting off the first show with a bang at the Ft. Worth Stock Show. Sasha Norwood, BCTAL FFA President and BHS Senior, won the Grand Champion Creative Costume Contest at the Dairy Goat Show. @BirdvilleISD @Birdville_High @Birdville_CTE @fwssr pic.twitter.com/FLPiHWDrDy — BCTAL (@BISDBCTAL) January 15, 2023

