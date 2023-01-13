Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Debuts 2023 Commemorative Scarf

There's a lot of shopping that happens at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, especially for souvenirs.

The commemorative scarf is perhaps the hottest item at the show.

"Basic black background with our fun animals and our FWSSR in here," says art director Amy Myers as she describes the scarf she designed for 2023.

The silk scarf features neon colors and drawings of animals you'll see at the Stock Show such as horses, pigs and chickens.

In one corner are the words Show Life, the theme for 2023.

"Show Life, it could be in the barns, getting ready to show your steer or barrow or goat," she said. "Show Life could be driving across the country with your horse trailer, getting ready to enter the rodeo and hopefully win some big bucks."

The words Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo are in the opposite corner.

Myers takes pride in designing and producing the limited-edition collector's item. The scarf debuted in 2013 and by 2016, they were selling out.

"It's probably my favorite thing every year just because of the response I've had from the public. Everyone gets so excited and is very complimentary of it. And just makes me feel really good. And it's just a fun project and it's very special to me," Myers said.

Along with the $50 scarf or wild rag, as the cowboys call it, there's also a limited edition $30 tie.

They're sold on the stock show grounds and in the Amon G. Carter, Jr. Exhibits Hall.

The 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo runs Jan. 13 - Feb. 4.