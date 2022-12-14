Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo 2023

NBC 5 would like you and your family to get ready for the annual Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, starting on January 13 and ending on February 4.

This 23-day event will not only have rodeos and livestock exhibitions, but will have live music, horse shows, a carnival, vendors, and many more fun activities for the family.

There will also be more than a dozen rodeo shows throughout the event that will feature the best of the West Ranch Rodeo, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Bulls’ Night Out Xtreme Bull Riding, Best of Mexico Celebración, Texas Champions Challenge Rodeo, and FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament.

Tickets have been on sale since September and are still available for anyone whose looking forward to this Celebration. You can get your tickets through the website HERE, go in-person to the Dickies Arena Box office, or by phone at 817-502-0011.

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

January 13 – February 4

For more information or would like to purchase tickets online, Click HERE

In-person ticket location: Dickies Arena Box office

Ticket purchase through phone: 817-502-0011