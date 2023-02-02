2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Winding Down, Stays Open Amid Storm

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo remained open throughout the week amid wintry precipitation and icy conditions.

Matt Brockman, spokesperson for the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, said there had been 970,000 attendees as of Tuesday. The stock show typically draws more than 1 million people each year.

“We’ve been doing this 126 years. So, parts of it…we’ve gotten down pretty good. Dealing with cold weather is one of those,” Brockman said.

He said protocols are taken when bad weather is anticipated to ensure the animals and people are safe. Among the main priorities include clearing walkways, according to Brockman.

Keith Houchin, the owner of Texas Skillet, has spent 21 years as a vendor with the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

“It’s been hectic during the cold weather. Our lines freeze up, so we’re toting water in. The girls are freezing up front, but they’re keeping in good spirits. They’re doing a good job,” Houchin said. “It’s to be expected we’re going to get snow and ice at some point during the rodeo. We always do.”

They were closed on Monday, but they have been open every day since.

“These people expect us to be here. They’re here. They got a lot on the line. They’ve been working all year for this show showing their pigs and steers and everything else. They support us, and we’re here to support them,” Houchin said.

Rodney Lambert of Fort Worth and his friends visit the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo every year. They have been trying to visit since Monday but due to the weather, the earliest they were able to get out was on Thursday.

“Everybody is glad to be back. I like that the vendors are here. I hate that weather cut down on some of the traffic like the carnival guys traveled all the way in,” Lambert said. “I don’t care about the weather. Just good to be out of the house.”

The first day of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo was Jan. 13., and Brockman said they are expecting a successful end to the 2023 show.

“Mother Nature is going to cooperate. I can see some sunshine breaking through there. Going into tomorrow [Friday] and Saturday, sunny skies and I’m expecting a lot of happy faces in here enjoying the show,” he said.

The last day of the 2023 show is on Saturday.