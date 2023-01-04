Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Responds to Triple Shooting

By Jacob Reyes

NBC 5 News

Fort Worth police are investigating a triple shooting that happened Wednesday evening.

West Division officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Panay Way shortly before 8 p.m. to reports of multiple people injured at the scene. Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded.

Officers and first responders are treating the three victims and detectives are currently on the scene. This story is developing.

