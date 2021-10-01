Fort Worth

Public's Help Needed After Food Delivery Driver Killed in Road Rage Shooting

Driver fatally shot after honking at another driver, according to friends who started a GoFundMe page

By David Goins

Fort Worth police released photos this week of a victim in a deadly road rage incident they hope will produce leads that result in an arrest.

In a social media post on Thursday, Fort Worth police described the killing of Hamzah Faraj as a ‘heinous murder’ after the food delivery driver was shot in the head on Sept. 11 and died at the hospital the following day.

Fort Worth police detectives said Faraj came across another vehicle, described as a 4-door gray Dodge pickup truck, near Altamesa Boulevard and Kingswood Drive.

A fundraising page created to pay for funeral expenses said Faraj honked at a car in front of him. Then someone in the vehicle got out and started shooting.

The 24-year old was shot in the head. He did not survive.

Ahmed Al Mafreajy told NBC 5 on Friday that he hopes more attention will provide an opportunity for justice for Faraj’s family.

“We were literally best friends for life,” Al Mafreajy said. “He was really outgoing giving person and lovely.”

Faraj arrived in the U.S. eight years ago from Turkey after previously living in Syria and his native Iraq where he met Al Mafreajy growing up.

Al Mafreajy said Faraj’s wife was uninjured but is shattered and he added Faraj’s mother is dealing with the loss of her only child. He hoped the family can gain something too – a break, a tip, an arrest that can lead to answers – even if closure seems hard to achieve.

“The whole entire situation is terrifying to the whole family,” Al Mafreajy said. “We are more than just a family, we’ve known them for a long time.”

