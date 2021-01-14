Fort Worth Police Chief Candidates Take Part in Community Forum Thursday Night

The public will get to meet the final six candidates for Fort Worth Police Chief during a community forum Thursday night.

Outgoing Chief Ed Kraus announced in July that he wanted to retire by the end of the year after taking over in May 2019 after previous Chief Joel Fitzgerald was fired. There has been a special hearing and even a lawsuit in the last year after Fitzgerald claimed he was fired for investigating corruption in the city.

A socially-distanced community forum at 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Worth Convention Center Ballroom will be moderated by NBC 5's Deborah Ferguson.

The city will ensure there is plenty of room for social distancing including a stage large enough to keep the candidates and moderator separated. Masks will be enforced and COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

The meeting will also be streamed live on FWTV, the city's website and social media.

The candidates will respond to questions submitted by residents prior to the forum.

"We received over 100 questions and they boiled down to really six main areas," Assistant City Manager Jay Chapa said Thursday morning.

Among the areas of concern: the relationship between the police and the community, the morale of police officers, police accountability as well as issues related to community policing.

Here are the final six candidates:

Wendy Baimbridge

Since March 2017, Baimbridge has been assistant chief of the Houston Police Department. Her tenure with HPD started in 1992. She has a master of arts degree in sociology from the University of Houston-Clear Lake and a bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Houston.

Troy Gay

Gay has been with the Austin Police Department since 1991 and has served as assistant chief at the Austin Police Department since January 2013. Gay has a bachelor's degree from Texas State University, performed graduate work in criminal justice at the University of Virginia and graduated from the FBI National Academy.

Christopher C. Jones

Jones has a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and graduated from the FBI National Academy. Since February 2020, he has been assistant sheriff with the Las Vegas Municipal Police Department.

Derick D. Miller

Miller has 28 years of service with the Carrollton Police Department and has served as Chief of Police there since November 2017. He has a master of arts degree in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Texas at Arlington and a graduate certificate in criminal justice education from the University of Virginia.

Neil Noakes

Noakes has a master of science degree in criminal justice and criminology from Texas Christian University and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice administration from Tarleton State University. Since March 2019, he has been deputy chief of the Fort Worth Police Department.

Julie A. Swearingin

Swearingin is assistant chief of the Fort Worth Police Department. She has a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice administration from Tarleton State University and graduated from the FBI National Academy.

The city's goal is to make a choice by the end of January.