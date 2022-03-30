Fort Worth police

Fort Worth Officer Accused of Tampering, Indicted by Grand Jury

A Tarrant County grand jury has indicted a Fort Worth police officer accused of attempting to destroy evidence.

According to the department, they received a complaint alleging 46-year-old Sgt. Rodsdricke Martin tampered with evidence when he deleted images from a laptop or reset a laptop while off-duty in January.

Police said Martin was immediately placed on restricted duty and stripped of police powers while administrative and criminal investigations were performed.

On Tuesday, Martin was arrested following the grand jury indictment for tampering with physical evidence.

Rodsdricke Martin
Rodsdricke Martin, mugshot.

The department said that prior to Martin's arrest he had been placed on unpaid suspension while the administrative investigation was finalized.

It's not clear if Martin has obtained an attorney.

