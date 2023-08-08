Charges dropped against former Fort Worth police officer accused of evidence tampering

A felony tampering with evidence charge filed against a former Fort Worth police sergeant was dropped on Monday according to court records.

Rodsdricke Martin was arrested in March 2022 after a Tarrant County grand jury indicted him on a charge of tampering or fabricating physical evidence.

Martin was also fired from the police force on accusations he deleted photos alleged to have been child pornography from a hospital patient’s computer while working in an off-duty capacity.

The case was dismissed after prosecutors determined that the "recovered image did not meet the definition of child pornography" according to Martin's defense attorney, Tiffany Burks.

In a statement, Burks said that a review of the evidence found that "no crime was committed."

"After bringing our concerns to prosecutors' attention, they agreed and determined that his case warranted a dismissal," Burks said in a statement. "Sgt. Martin dedicated 16 years of his life to serving the community as a Fort Worth police officer. While he is pleased with this outcome, he now must fight to restore his reputation and his career."

A judge signed the order dismissing the charges on Monday, Tarrant County court records showed.

NBC 5 has reached out to the Fort Worth Police Department for comment but has yet to hear back.