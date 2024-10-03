Fort Worth man hospitalized after falling into abandoned grain silo

A man is in serious condition at a hospital after Fort Worth police say he fell into an abandoned grain silo.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, emergency crews responded to 1937 South Main Street around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday and immediately called for a high-angle rescue response.

Police said when crews arrived, they found a man who had fallen more than 10 feet inside an abandoned grain silo.

Rescuers had a difficult time getting to the man because he was located several stories up inside the structure, but they were able to treat him above ground at his found location, police said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

According to police, the Fort Worth Fire Department technical rescue teams were able to rescue the man using a rope system.

Police said the man was lowered from a fifth-story window, and from there he was lowered down by crews using Tower 8.

Once the man was lowered to ground level, he was transported to an area hospital, police said.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.