Fort Worth man hit by stray bullet as clock strikes midnight on New Year's Day

The new year started on a terrifying note for a family in Northwest Fort Worth.

A man says he was outside his home just before midnight when a stray bullet suddenly struck him in the leg.

Federico Perez spoke with Telemundo 39 and NBC 5 after being released from the hospital. Part of his left leg is bandaged, and he is using a crutch to get around after being shot overnight.

He says about eight people, including children, were outside his house along Hanna Avenue late Sunday night celebrating New Year’s Eve.

He remembers counting down the final minute of 2023 and beginning to hear the familiar sound of so-called celebratory gunfire nearby.

Perez was standing near his carport when he felt a sudden pain and realized he was bleeding. Fort Worth Police rushed to the scene to investigate a reported stray bullet incident.

Detectives spent Monday investigating whether the situation was indeed a stray bullet and, if so, from where.

Between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m., there were more than 55 calls made to 911 reporting ‘shots fired in the area,’ according to FWPD. No other injuries have been reported.

Perez told NBC 5 he is glad the bullet did not hit his head or his 9-year-old niece, who was standing nearby.

The shooting investigation is still ongoing.