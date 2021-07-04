Fort Worth Dentist Gives Back to Organization He Says Shaped His Childhood

At the new Summerbrook Dental in Fort Worth, the atmosphere is set to be inviting and relaxing to those who may dread visiting the dentist.

"I really wanted to create a dental office where I was able to make it feel like it's not a dental office," Summerbrook Dental owner Dr. Calvin Eastwood said.

Eastwood, who is originally from Kansas and making a home in Fort Worth, wants to give back to a special group that he said helped shape his youth.

Vince Sims

"Growing up, 4-H was a big part of my life,” Eastwood said. "It had a big impact on me. So, 10% of the new patient exam, for every new patient that comes into the office, 10% of that exam fee goes to the Tarrant County 4-H which will help pay for enrollment fees whose families couldn't otherwise afford it."

Tarrant County 4-H offers various programs, from working with livestock to cooking, robotics and more. The programs work to empower young people.

Vince Sims

Run by the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Services, the programs do have fees. So, they are appreciative of community contributions like that of Summerbrook Dental.

"Their contributions are what's going to really help to reach more youth to participate in programs, that's going to benefit them with their life skills and growth," 4-H Tarrant County family and community health extension agent Fralonda Aubrey said.

Eastwood said he learned skills working on 4-H projects as a kid that have followed him into adulthood.

"There's like a lot of planning and long term vision and just having to take personal responsibility to achieve that end goal,” Eastwood said. “You know show it off at the fair. I think a lot of that transfers at least personally to me as an adult."

He said he wanted to help provide that growth to other young people.

"I know I can have an impact here in the dental office by what I do,” Eastwood said. “But I want to be able to impact the community as a whole."

To learn more about Tarrant County 4-H programs click here. To learn more about Summberbrook Dental click here.