Fort Worth Cultural Treasure Could Lose Funding

The Dorothy Shaw Bell Choir and it's annual performance of The Littlest Wiseman is a holiday tradition in North Texas.

It's been performed in Fort Worth for free every December since 1966.

The performances this year could be the last.

The play and handbell choir have been supported for decades by philanthropists Mary D. and F. Howard Walsh personally and through their foundations, but "the foundations are moving in a different direction and funding for both groups will end on December 31, 2019," said R. Kent Schmedel, executive producer of the play and the choir.

"We are asking the community for help to sustain these organizations," Schmedel said in a new release. "This is the opportunity for everyone that has been touched by either of these two extraordinary organizations to step up and financially support these distinctly North Texas traditions."

Donations can be made through: www.thelittlestwiseman.org and www.dorothyshawbellchoir.org, or to 500 W. 7th St., Suite 1007, PO Unit 27 Fort Worth, TX 76102.