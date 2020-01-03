Fort Worth Could Tackle Short-Term Rentals in New Year

Many cities across North Texas are preparing to or have already tackled short-term rentals.

Fort Worth is in the middle of a long-term study about ways to possibly regulate short-term rental properties, such as Airbnb, and in the new year could move forward with some changes.

In September 2019, Planning & Development Director Randle Harwood estimated that there were 1,100 properties marketed as short-term rentals in the city.

Harwood said the properties generated around $15 million in gross revenue. He estimated that if the properties paid hotel occupancy taxes, the city would net between $1 million and $1.5 million each year.

City leaders said that while many cities have found a way to collect the tax, Fort Worth does not have a mechanism to do so.

Arlington, Austin and San Antonio currently regulate short-term rentals.

“The City wants to hear from residents so existing policies can be updated and address issues to protect guests, hosts, owners and the neighboring residences,” a recent news release stated.

Residents will soon have a chance to voice their opinions about short-term rentals. The city soon re-launch a survey from The Planning and Development department.