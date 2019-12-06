Fort Worth City Council Fighting Saturation of Dollar-Type Stores

Black Coffee is a brand new business in southeast Fort Worth. Mesia Davis is a supporter.

"To be able to have somewhere in our neighborhood to come to, the products are fresh, the quality is great and just the whole vibe of the place it just feels good in here," supporter Mesia Davis said.

She likes to support neighborhood businesses, but she worries some other types of businesses are doing more harm.

"I think that in my mind they are causing a trap for us that we go and think we are saving money,” Davis said. “We're not saving money. We are actually spending more money."

But there are many people who like what the dollar-type stores offer.

"I seem to like them,” shopper Jay Jackson said. “If you don't have a big list and close by it's convenient."

Fort Worth City Council had some concerns over the number of them popping up. That's why the council passed a new law placing restrictions on any new ones coming in.

"They have to be at least two miles apart and they have to have at least 15 percent of their store space dedicated to fresh fruits and vegetables," Fort Worth City Council District 8 member Kelly Allen Gray said.

Dollar General responded by saying in part of a statement: “We are disappointed that Fort Worth policymakers have chosen to limit Dollar General’s ability to serve their community. At Dollar General, we strive to be a positive business partner and good community neighbor. We believe the addition of each new Dollar General store represents positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve through the creation of local jobs and opportunities for employee development and career advancement, as well as through grants provided through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation that positively impact literacy and education initiatives at schools, non-profits and libraries.”

Both Dollar General and the Dollar Tree companies say they look forward to continuing to work in the communities.

Shoppers have a suggestion on how that can be done.

"I would love to see us have more grocery stores," Mesia Davis said.

Council member Gray tells NBC 5 some businesses are considering a pilot program to offer fresh produce in the area and that could start early next year.