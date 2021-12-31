Fort Worth Church Opens Its Doors Providing Services As a COVID-19 Clinic

At New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Worth pastor Kyev Tatum has opened his church as a COVID-19 clinic.

He said it was something he had to bring to this area.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

"It breaks my heart that whenever there is a crisis our community gets shorts changed," Tatum said.

What he calls a Clinic Without Walls is offering COVID-19 testing, booster shots and monoclonal antibody infusions.

"There's no infusion center is 76104, east 76104 Morningside area,” Tatum said. “So, we were able to get some of those individuals the monoclonal antibodies who tested positive."

People coming through are glad this is in their community for their safety and for those they love.

"I don't have any symptoms or anything, but I want to make sure I don't have anything to expose anybody else to," Shallie Bey who got tested said.

Doing this Tatum did face some challenges.

"What we did not know was that the demand was going to be so great,” Tatum said. “So, we have a hundred-person waiting list, but we didn't have enough monoclonal antibodies to give them the infusion."

He's also faced the virus affecting those trying to help.

"We're short on nurses because they've caught covid,” Tatum said. “But we are providing testing today for some and reservations for people who are going to get the booters Tuesday."

Through it all, he's not stopping his mission to help his community.

"I think it's only by the grace of God because we genuinely care about our community, he is allowing us to stay on the frontline and continue to serve," Tatum said.