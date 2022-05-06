Fort Worth Church Honors Grandmothers This Mother's Day Weekend

A Fort Worth church treated a group of moms ahead of Mother's Day.

The railroad crossing signal stopped traffic in Grapevine as a special group of passengers pulled into the train station Friday morning. The group of ladies on board was being celebrated for being more than just mothers.

"We have seven children and we have 12 grandchildren," grandmother Tonya Tatum said.

"I have 23 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren," grandmother Sarah Bee said.

Bee is also a great great grandmother of five.

Pastor Kyev Tatum of New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church of Fort Worth organized the annual Mother's Day outing. He said this year was even more important.

"They've been in a pandemic for two years, isolated, and we're just trying to encourage them to get out, walk around and get some sun," Tatum said.

Sadly, COVID-19 claimed the life of one grandmother of the church who had enjoyed the celebrations in the past. A table setting was placed in her memory during lunch.

Although Mother's Day focuses on mothers, grandmother Tonya Tatum says you can't forget the ones who were mothers first because oftentimes their jobs never end.

"It's very important that we recognized the grandmothers as well because when there is no mom, then you have your grandmother,” she said. “So, a lot of times the kids kind of gravitate to the grandmother as well."

Also, grandmothers often serve as historians for the younger generations and they're full of life experiences.

"If you want to know something, just ask a grandmother because most of them know," Bee said.

"If you need something or need someone to talk to or don't know how to do that, we've got plenty of grandmothers to help you do that," Tonya Tatum said.

But today these grandmothers didn't need to do a thing but smile and enjoy.

"To let them know that they are loved and we have not forgotten about them," Tonya Tatum said.