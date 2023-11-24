Fort Worth CEO, two kids killed in crash near Austin

A Fort Worth executive and his two children died in a crash in Central Texas on Wednesday night, according to officials and a statement from his company.

Zach Muckleroy, 44, was a businessman and lifelong TCU supporter. Muckleroy's wife, Lauren, survived the crash and was flown to an Austin hospital in critical condition.

Dozens attended a candlelight vigil for the family on Friday night at University Christian Church in Fort Worth.

“Everybody wants to do something, everybody wants to say something but there’s not anything to say or do except to come together and pray together and recognize that we're not alone in this,” said Rev. Dr. Russ Peterman with University Christian Church.

Zach was born and raised in Fort Worth.

“His friends jokingly referred to him as the mayor,” said Rev. Peterman.

He was CEO of a construction company, Muckleroy and Falls, lived and worshipped near TCU where he played football and graduated in 2002.

“Zach was the type of man that you would want your son to grow up to be. He was a dedicated father, husband,” said Amanda Stallings with the TCU Alumni Association.

Zach, his 9-year-old daughter Lindsay and 12-year-old son Judson were killed west of Austin in a head-on collision, according to a post by former TCU head coach Gary Patterson.

Stallings said the family was in central Texas to visit relatives for Thanksgiving.

“Judson has this smile from ear to ear every time you’d see him, and Lindsay was always by her mom’s side,” said Rev. Peterman.

It's their mom, Lauren, that has so many praying.

“You can imagine waking up to your entire family is lost. I can't imagine,” said Rev. Peterman.

Lauren survived the crash and he says she was flown to an Austin hospital.

“She's a fighter. I just received a text just a minute ago from Zach's mom that she came through the surgeries ok, she's had 3 so far,” said Rev. Peterman.

Few details have been released about the deadly crash but DPS and the Blanco County Sheriff's Office are investigating.