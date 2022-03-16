Fort Worth Agency Calls for Volunteers to Help Seniors With Home Repairs

About 50 seniors in Tarrant County need something good to happen. They need some help with minor home repairs.

The Northside Inter-Community Agency (NICA) in Fort Worth recently got a $20,000 grant to buy materials for minor home improvements - things like painting, fixing a faucet, caulking a window, and other small jobs.

The nonprofit now needs volunteers to do the work, calling on North Texans to donate time and talent.

"It's not like they need a great deal of skills," said Connie Nahoolewa, interim executive director of NICA. "It could be a handyman or handywoman. And it wouldn't take very long. A lot of times it just takes a couple of hours or sometimes a whole day but most of the projects are minor."

Nahoolewa says jobs have been completed on about 20 homes, but there's plenty more work to do.

"We had a little lady who was using a butter knife she was using to keep her door shut 'cuz her lock wasn't working," Nahoolewa said. "The one gentleman we have who needs his home painted is unable to get home insurance because he has to have the painting done first. And, he's legally blind."

Nahoolewa says the average income for per month for these elderly residents is about $950.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

"It just doesn't really allow for hiring someone to come in and make repairs," she said.

The jobs are small, but the payoff for these older adults is big. The goal is help them remain independent and in their homes as long as possible.

Click here to volunteer or call 817-626-1102.