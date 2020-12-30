Forney

Forney Resident Wins $5 Million in Scratch-Off Game

Texas Lottery Commission

One lucky North Texan is heading into the new year as a multimillionaire.

The Texas Lottery Commission on Wednesday announced a Forney resident won a $5 million jackpot in a recent scratch-off game.

In a press release, lottery officials said the winner, who wished to remain anonymous, won the second of four top prizes in the $200 Million Ca$h game.

The ticket was purchased at Stop N Start Travel Center #2 in Kosse, a town located about 40 miles southeast of Waco.

The odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.39, including break-even prizes, Texas Lottery said.

This article tagged under:

ForneyKaufman CountyTexas Lottery
