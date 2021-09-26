Former West Mesquite Football Player Aaron Lowe Killed in Salt Lake City Shooting

A University of Utah defensive back is dead after a shooting in Salt Lake City early Sunday morning.

Aaron Lowe, 21, a former West Mesquite football player, was shot and killed in the Sugarhouse neighborhood on Sept. 25, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police said officers received a noise complaint about a house party in the 2200 block of South Broadmoor Street in Salt Lake City at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Several hours later, at approximately 12:20 a.m., police received another call from a person in the neighborhood regarding a fight involving a weapon, police said.

According to police, officers were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Police said officers also received a third call from a person who reported hearing gunshots.

Utah DB Aaron Lowe was shot and killed at a house party overnight, per SLC PD. Lowe played at West Mesquite and Utah with Ty Jordan, who tragically died last December. Lowe switched his number to 22 to honor Jordan this season. pic.twitter.com/qJOJR5SWjN — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 26, 2021

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Lowe and a second victim, an adult female, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

According to police, officers administered first aid to both individuals. Lowe was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was transported to an area hospital and remains in critical condition, police said.

“I am deeply saddened by the shooting death of Aaron Lowe," Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said. "This talented young man touched the lives of so many here in Salt Lake City and in Texas. The Salt Lake City Police Department grieves with and offers our condolences to the Lowe family and the University of Utah community. Our condolences also extend to the other person injured in this shooting. I hope for their quick recovery. These investigations are complex. Our detectives have been hard at work trying to identify the suspect or suspects in this case.”

After speaking to witnesses, police said photos or videos from those who attended the house party could be instrumental in solving this homicide.

According to police, no arrests have been made at this time.