Former Dallas County DA Craig Watkins has died, medical examiner confirms

Former Dallas County District Attorney Craig Watkins has died. He was 56.

Watkins's death on Tuesday was confirmed by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, though his cause of death was not provided.

Watkins, a Dallas native and product of the Dallas ISD, graduated from Prairie View A&M University and earned his law degree from Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth.

After working as a public defender and in private practice, Watkins broke barriers in 2007 when he became the first Black man to be elected district attorney in Dallas County -- some say he was the first in the state. Watkins remained in office in Dallas County for two terms but lost a re-election bid to Republican Susan Hawk in 2015 following an FBI probe into allegations of prosecutorial misconduct.

In 2017, after Hawk had resigned and was replaced by Republican Faith Johnson, Watkins considered running for his old job but said the decision was ultimately going to be decided by he and his wife.

The day before the filing deadline, he told NBC 5 that he'd decided against a return to public office and instead would be focusing on his family while continuing to work in private practice.

According to his bio on the district attorney's webpage in 2015, under Watkins’s leadership, the Dallas County DA's office achieved a 99.4% conviction rate and focused on protecting children by locking up sex offenders and child predators.

A highlight of his career in the district attorney's office was the creation of the Conviction Integrity Unit, which reviewed more than 300 cases and helped free 25 wrongly convicted inmates. The creation of that unit led to Watkins being named one of Governing Magazines Public Officials of the Year in 2008.

"Craig Watkins set the bar. Member of the bar, but he set the bar," said Cory Session, vice president of the Innocence Project. "Massive loss. He was a treasure, he came along at the right time."

Watkins is survived by his wife Tanya and their three children.