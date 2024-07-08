Following up on a welfare call, police in Princeton uncovered a large labor trafficking operation in Collin County earlier this spring.

Princeton police said officers were dispatched to a home on the 1000 block of Ginsburg Lane on March 13 after someone reported a welfare concern and a "suspicious circumstance."

During the investigation into the report, Princeton police obtained a search warrant for Santhosh Katkoori's home. Inside the home, police discovered 15 adult women who they said were forced to work for several shell companies owned by Katkoori and his wife, Dwaraka Gunda.

Investigators said the victims, which included both women and men, were working as programmers and that during the search of the home on Ginsburg Lane, several laptops, phones, printers, and fraudulent documents were seized.

Princeton police said they later learned multiple locations in the cities of Princeton, Melissa, and McKinney were involved in the forced labor operation and that they later seized more laptops, phones, and documents from other locations.

The police statement did not include the addresses of those other locations or details about the nature of the programming work done for the couple's alleged shell companies.

Princeton police said Monday, after investigators conducted an analysis of all of the electronics seized and the nature of the operation was confirmed, they issued arrest warrants for four people now charged with trafficking of persons, a second-degree felony.

Police identified the suspects as 31-year-old Santhosh Katkoori, of Melissa; 31-year-old Dwaraka Gunda, of Melissa; 24-year-old Chandan Dasireddy, of Melissa; and 37-year-old Anil Male, of Prosper. It's unclear if any of the four charged have obtained attorneys to speak on their behalf.

Princeton police said further charges of multiple parties are still pending as this investigation continues. Anyone with information about the labor trafficking operation or who was a victim of human/labor trafficking is asked to call the Princeton Police Department at 972-736-3901 or dial 911 immediately.