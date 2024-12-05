Foodie 411: Festive food plus restaurants closing and opening

Thanksgiving is over, so now it's on to the December holidays. DallasNews.com/Food offers information on festive food and drinks as well as restaurants closing and opening across North Texas.

TEN HOLIDAY POP-UP BARS IN NORTH TEXAS

There are so many wonderful holiday displays at restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth, and it depends on what you're looking for. My colleague Imelda Garcia wrote about 10 holiday pop-up bars on DallasNews.com/Food, and these range from cocktails served inside an igloo to visiting Mariah Carey's Christmas-themed bar.

Now, if those aren't your speed, maybe this is: The Dallas Morning News has a list of the best holiday high teas in Dallas-Fort Worth, a good option for kids.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

WHERE TO FIND THE BEST HOLIDAY AND CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN DFW

I want to highlight 23 great Christmas lights displays from my colleague Alyson Rodriguez, and you can find that story on DallasNews.com/Holidays.

I wrote about the lights in Highland Park Village, which feel to me like the quintessential winter wonderland in Dallas. More than 100 trees are covered with lights. Anyone looking for a Christmas experience can shop or eat in Highland Park Village around dusk, as the Christmas lights turn on every evening around 5:15. It's quite a spectacle.

MIXTITOS IN EAST DALLAS CLOSES FOR GOOD

Mixtitos, the Mexican-Japanese fusion restaurant in East Dallas that has been open since 2022 but hit hard times in May of 2024, has closed for good.

The owners asked the community for support, and they delivered, basically saving the restaurant from closure by showing up and buying dinner, which is the simplest way to keep a restaurant afloat. Unfortunately, business got slow again for Mixtitos this fall and it was finally the end. The restaurant closed a few days ago.

GROOVY SEAGER & SONS RESTAURANT TO OPEN NEXT WEEK

How about some groovy news? A 1970s-theme restaurant called Seager & Sons opens Dec. 10, 2024. The restaurant at Boardwalk at Granite Park that's near State Highway 21 & the Dallas North Tollway in Plano. It will feature pizza and fried chicken. I think anything 1970s-themed sounds like a ton of fun, and I can't wait to try out this restaurant.

For more food news visit DallasNews.com/Food