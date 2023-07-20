Food distribution discontinued at popular Oak Cliff bookstore, prompts community concern

A social media post from a popular bookstore in Oak Cliff sparked concern from its supporters. Now people in the surrounding community want an explanation from the city of Dallas.

The owner of the Pan-African Connection, Akwete Tyehimba, said she was told to discontinue her food distribution efforts and she wants to know why.

Akwete Tyehimba knows her community, and the community knows her.

For decades, she’s been running the Pan-African Connection bookstore, which now sits at the corner of South Marsalis Avenue and Ann Arbor Avenue. It’s a popular place for items such as books, skincare products, and authentic African collectibles. It’s also known for its education programs, outreach, and food distribution. So, a recent encounter with a City of Dallas employee came as a surprise.

“They were inspecting the shopping center,” said Tyehimba. “I specifically asked ‘Are you telling me I cannot do this any longer?’ And the answer was yes.”

She said she had been told her to take down her food distribution table and to remove the cold storage, known as "The Peoples’ Fridge," from the front of her store.

“This is something quiet. People can come on their own time, in their own dignity, and just get food to make ends meet,” she said.

Food distribution, said Tyehimba, started roughly seven years ago. The table giveaway and the People's Fridge continued as a vital lifeline to many during COVID. During that time, Tyehimba said she never received pushback from the city.

Pan-African Connection shared the recent news on its social media platforms, much to the disappointment of its followers.

Shyan Woods, who frequents the store, said the bookstore kept free food on her table for years, especially at the height of the pandemic.

“This has been my spot,” Woods said. “We've been able to come here and eat and not even spend a whole lot of money.”

Tyehimba said she wanted to know why she was asked to remove the table and refrigerator from the front of her store. She tells NBC 5 the city worker who told her to remove the table and fridge said she was enabling the homeless, but she’s received no additional explanation from the city of Dallas since then. Still, she took down the table and removed the fridge.

“I'm being obedient and trying to do things in order,” she said. “But I have not heard from them at all.”

NBC 5 reached out to the city of Dallas via email. We also asked what, if any, rules or ordinances were broken.

As of Thursday night, NBC 5 had not received an answer. However, NBC 5 was told to expect a joint statement from Code Compliance and the Office of Homeless Solutions concerning the matter.

On its website, Code Compliance does outline guidelines and recommendations for feeding the homeless. However, Tyehimba said most people she serves are not homeless; rather, the working poor. She hopes this matter will be resolved soon.

“I was hurt because I see the faces of the families that come here to pick up the food,” she said. “It hurts because we're not, we're just not serving those that need it.”

Akwete Tyehimba said she is willing to submit applications for additional permits if necessary. However, she has not heard from the city about additional protocol or requirements.