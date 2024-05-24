Some parks at lakes may be closed due to high rainfall

Rain could put a damper on part of your holiday weekend at the lake. With over 21 inches of rain recorded at DFW Airport several North Texas lakes are holding at or near capacity forcing some parks to close. Maria Guerrero takes us to one popular spot in Collin County.

Flooding at North Texas lakeside parks forces some closures ahead of holiday weekend

The region’s much-needed rainfall could put a damper on holiday weekend plans for those planning to hit the lake.

With more than 21 inches of rain recorded at DFW Airport, several North Texas lakes are holding at or near capacity.

In some cases, flooded lakeside parks have been forced to close.

Tickey Creek Park on Lavon Lake is among the DFW-area parks closed to the public due to flooding conditions.

A light stream of vehicles, driving toward the boat ramp, made their way up to the park’s entrance Friday afternoon, only to have to turn around after reading the ‘closed’ sign.

“I wanted to go see if there was a dock,” said nearby resident Debbi McClellan.

The lake, like most in the region, is 100% full, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.

Lavon Lake was 84% full six months ago.

Dirgam Vincere’s uncle helps manage the park, posting closures when directed by authorities.

“A lot of areas are not safe for people to swim or even walk into the water,” he said.

Vincere estimates it could be weeks before the flooding subsides.

He says the park attracts many people over the Memorial Day weekend but insists the closure is necessary.

There is also concern about erosion affecting areas accessed by the public, he said.

As of Friday, three public parks around Lake Lavon were partially or fully closed:

Clear Lake Park (partially), Tickey Creek and Little Ridge Parks are fully closed to the public due to flooding conditions, according to the Army Corps of Engineers website.

With more rain moving through North Texas on Friday and potentially Saturday, visitors are encouraged to check lake and park conditions ahead of time.