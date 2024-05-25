Four Day Weekend leaves Sundance Square in Fort Worth

Four Day Weekend, a comedy institution, is leaving its location in Sundance Square after building management decided not to renew the company's lease.

After 27 years the theater will close its doors in July.

Since its founding in 1997, the comedy club has put on more than 7,500 shows and become a cultural beacon in the area.

"We are deeply saddened that we won't be able to continue our journey in Sundance Square, a place that has been our home for nearly three decades," said founding member David Wilk.

The company has a second location in Dallas on lowest Greenville Avenue. In a press release, the team stated it is actively searching for a new location in Tarrant County.

“Improv teaches you adaptability,” said Wilk. “It teaches you to fail fast and move on. We now have to figure out what we are going to do from this point forward. This isn’t what we had wanted, but we are looking at this situation as an opportunity.”