Fort Worth

Four Day Weekend leaves Sundance Square in Fort Worth

The comedy institution is looking for a new location in Tarrant County after 27 years

By Lucy Ladis

Four Day Weekend

Four Day Weekend, a comedy institution, is leaving its location in Sundance Square after building management decided not to renew the company's lease.

After 27 years the theater will close its doors in July.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Since its founding in 1997, the comedy club has put on more than 7,500 shows and become a cultural beacon in the area.

"We are deeply saddened that we won't be able to continue our journey in Sundance Square, a place that has been our home for nearly three decades," said founding member David Wilk.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.
Four Day Weekend
Four Day Weekend

The company has a second location in Dallas on lowest Greenville Avenue. In a press release, the team stated it is actively searching for a new location in Tarrant County.

“Improv teaches you adaptability,” said Wilk. “It teaches you to fail fast and move on. We now have to figure out what we are going to do from this point forward. This isn’t what we had wanted, but we are looking at this situation as an opportunity.”

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthArt and Culture
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us