Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie stepdad charged in 3-year-old boy's physical assault death

The child died four days after being hospitalized at Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth

By De'Anthony Taylor

grand prairie police car
NBC 5 News

A three-year-old boy died earlier this month after being found with injuries from suspected physical assault from his stepdad, Grand Prairie police said.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, officers were called to Arlington Memorial Hospital after medical staff reported a child who was brought to the emergency room by family members with what looked like injuries from an assault.

Authorities said because the child's injuries were so severe, the little boy had to be airflown to Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth for treatment. Sadly, the child died from his injuries four days later on Wednesday, May 15.

During their preliminary investigation, detectives determined that the child had been physically assaulted at his home in the 1000 block of N. Highway 360 before being taken to the hospital, officials said in a news release.

The same day, when the child was taken to the hospital, 21-year-old Solnifasint Nelson was arrested for injury to a child causing serious bodily injury or death, which is a first-degree felony.

Grand Prairie Police
Solnifasint Nelson, 21, is charged with injury to a child by causing serious bodily injury or death following a suspected physical assault incident at a home in Grand Prairie on Saturday, May 11.

Police said Nelson was the stepfather of the deceased boy, and his charges may be upgraded following the results of more medical exams.

The child's death is still being investigated.

