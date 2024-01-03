Flu and COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Texas

Respiratory illnesses during the holidays spiked across Texas. Daily, more families across North Texas battle with respiratory illnesses and visits to the doctor.

According to the Texas Influenza Surveillance Report produced by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, in just one week, Texas saw a 4.59% increase in positive flu tests. The updated data for Week 51 included cases from Dec. 17 to 23.

The report states, “The percentage of patient visits due to influenza-like illness has decreased. One influenza-associated pediatric death was reported. Four influenza-associated institutional outbreaks were reported in school facilities.”

Data shows that during Week 41, or the first week of Oct., there were less than 200 positive influenza tests.

In Tarrant County, the Public Health Administration continues to list its flu-like activity level as "widespread," which is the highest level according to their codes listed online. Widespread is listed as being “Increased influenza-like illness and/or institutional outbreaks (influenza-like illness or lab confirmed) in at least 3 of the quadrants AND recent (within the past 3 weeks) lab confirmed influenza in the county.”

Cook Children's Medical Center-Fort Worth reported a total of more than 350 positive flu cases between Dec. 24 and Dec. 30.

The numbers below only reflect the Fort Worth Medical Center, not the entire health care system.

201 patients treated for influenza A (out of 1,308 tested)

151 patients treated for influenza B (out of 1,308 tested)

193 patients treated for RSV (out of 1,308 tested)

69 treated for COVID (out of 1,180 tested)

“Since the holiday break, we probably are going to see a little more spread of flu among pediatrics,” Stephen Love, President & CEO of Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council said. "Just looking at historical information, when you come off of the holidays, people have been traveling, they've been with family, they've been with friends, they've been in large groups of people celebrating the new year. You generally have a bump of 7 to 10 days after that, that last at least for a couple of three weeks."

As of Tuesday afternoon, Dallas County Health and Human Services have not published the latest numbers that should include Weeks 50 and 51.

Still, health experts say numbers continue to rise across Dallas County as well. Children’s Health reports nearly 500 cases of flu for Dec.

"I think what made last year's influenza season a little bit different was it was significantly earlier than we normally see it," Dr. Preeti Sharma, pediatric pulmonologist at Children’s Health and associate professor at UT Southwestern said. "So, we're in the right time frame, and I think we're seeing seasonal numbers. It's just coming on faster and rising faster than I think we're accustomed to."

In an email to NBC 5, a spokesperson for Children’s Health said, “During the week of Dec. 24, Children’s Health saw 496 flu cases systemwide, which includes inpatient, outpatient, and ED patients. RSV and COVID were slightly lower, but still high – with 220 and 118 cases, respectively.”

In comparison, during the week of Jan. 1, 2023, Children’s Health reported just above 100 flu cases systemwide.

When it comes to symptoms, health experts say to monitor body temperature.

"Most children, you know, begin to show some signs of improvement within five days of the onset of symptoms," Dr. Sharma said. "And so, if your child is continuing to have fevers, complaining of any chest pain, shortness of breath, or if a parent feels like they're just not improving, it's always a good idea to contact their health care provider."

And as students head back to school, experts predict yet another bump in respiratory illness cases until at least the end of Jan.

"I think despite the fact that we've seen this great increase in numbers of influenza, the season's not over and we still have we still have weeks to go," Dr. Sharma said. "There's still an opportunity to get an influenza vaccination for yourself or your family. While that may not prevent flu, it certainly reduces the severity of symptoms and eliminates complications of flu."