Flooding on IH635 in Dallas stranded motorists on morning commute

Cars were seen stranded in Dallas on IH635 and Garland Road Monday morning after rain caused flooding on the road.

TxDOT cameras showed cars stuck on the highway early Monday after rain pushed through North Texas.

Some vehicles were seen not moving in the high water while others were able to drive through the water.

The highway has been prone to flooding in the past.

Dallas Fire Rescue responded to calls of motorists stranded in high water on IH635 in May and then again in June.

In those instances, a TxDOT official said litter clogging the drains contributed to the flooding issues.

The spokesperson for the contractor building the 635 East Project, Pegasus Link Constructors, said in a statement, "PLC remains responsible for preventing roadway flooding that impacts traffic throughout the construction phase."

PLC went on to say, "Unfortunately, the heavy rains this morning did result in flooding on a section of westbound 635. Our team moved in and immediately began to clear drainage sections and pump the water to clear the lanes. All lanes were cleared by 9:30 AM."

PLC said it would perform routine drainage inspections and maintenance going forward with additional inspections during forecasted rain.