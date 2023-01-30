Flights Canceled at DFW Airport, Dallas Love Field Amid Winter Weather

Hundreds of flights out of North Texas airports have been canceled as winter weather arrives in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

A Winter Storm Warning was issued for counties across North Texas on Monday morning. The warning will last until 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

North Texans can expect freezing rain, sleet, and ice in the affected area. Ice accumulations of one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch are possible.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

According to the website FlightAware, 138 flights out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport had been canceled due to the wintry weather as of 8:30 a.m. on Monday. An additional 27 flights were delayed.

DFW Airport is actively monitoring the weather forecast and is making the necessary preparations for the potential of winter weather this week. Customers should check with their airline before coming to the airport for the latest status of their flight. pic.twitter.com/lpbaScsC94 — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) January 30, 2023

At Dallas Love Field, 217 flights were canceled and 3 flights were delayed, FlightAware reported.

For travelers hoping to catch a flight at an airport in North Texas, it is important to plan ahead as these delays and cancellations are expected to last throughout the duration of the Winter Storm Warning.

Check back and refresh this article for the latest update.