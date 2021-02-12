Firefighters Rescue Dog in Icy Fort Worth Interstate Pileup

Interstate 35W remains closed as of Friday morning as crews continue to clear the scene of a massive crash in Fort Worth on Thursday.

Firefighters and other first responders continued to work in bitterly cold temperatures to clear the damaged vehicles and help the victims from the crash, one of which was a dog.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, the dog was reunited with its owner, who was also involved in the crash.

Fire officials said the dog appears to be doing well.

The major crash involved more than 130 cars, trucks, and 18-wheelers which smashed into each other on the southbound North Texas Express toll lanes between NE 28th Street and Northside Drive, leaving six people dead and dozens more injured.

Saving Hope Animal Rescue extended their deepest to everyone involved in the crash, especially the families of those who lost their lives.

The animal rescue facility said anyone in need of assistance with an animal whose owner was involved in this accident should reach out via Facebook.