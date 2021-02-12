Victims in Icy Fort Worth Interstate Pileup Identified

We are now learning more about those who died in a massive crash involving more than 130 vehicles on an icy portion of Interstate 35W Thursday morning in Fort Worth.

Six people died and dozens more were injured when more than 130 cars, trucks and loaded 18-wheelers smashed into each other along southbound North Texas Express toll lanes between NE 28th Street and Northside Drive.

Tiffany Gerred, 34, of Northlake and 45-year-old Aaron Watson of Fort Worth are two of the six who have died in the crash, according to records posted online by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office.

Additional names of those who died Thursday morning will be released after their families have been notified of their deaths.

Workers remained at the scene Friday, more than 24 hours after the tragedy, clearing the roadway of debris after vehicles were untangled and hauled away on tow trucks.

At the scene of the horrific I-35W crash 24 hours in the aftermath...much of the twisted wreckage has been removed. We’ve watched a street sweeper comb over the area and dump trucks haul away debris. SB lanes still closed. NB lanes open.



At least 65 people were treated at hospitals, with 36 of them taken by ambulance from the crash site, including three with critical injuries, said Matt Zavadsky, spokesman for MedStar. Numerous others were treated at the scene and released, he said.

The crash happened about 6 a.m., as many hospital and emergency workers were heading to and from work, so some of those involved were health care workers and emergency responders, including police officers, officials said.

“We did see a large number of people that were victims of this accident that were in scrubs, that had hospital IDs on … in some cases, our folks would know those folks,” Zavadsky said.

Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes said three officers were en route to work when they were injured in the crash, and one officer was injured while working the scene. He said all have been released from the hospital and that none of them suffered serious injuries.

The ice storm came as a polar vortex — swirling air that normally sits over the Earth’s poles — has moved near the U.S.-Canada border, resulting in colder weather farther south than usual.

The cold weather was just the beginning of a dangerous weather pattern that will bring intense cold and near-blizzard conditions early next week, NBC 5's Weather Experts forecast.