Operations are back to normal at DFW airport after a fire in the Terminal D parking garage Monday.

The DFW Airport Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating what caused the fire. No one was injured but several vehicles had damage. In a tweet, the DFW Airport says that it will be reaching out to the owners of the vehicles.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Several vehicles sustained damage from the fire. Our DFW Team is providing claim forms on site for anyone whose vehicle was damaged, and we will also add those forms to https://t.co/GhrbmhxCv8 tonight. We will also be reaching out to owners of damaged vehicles proactively. — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) October 19, 2021

All persons impacted by the fire and not yet contacted are encouraged to call DFW Airport Integrated Operations Center at 972-973-3112 to report the damage.