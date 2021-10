The Terminal D parking garage at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is temporarily closed due to a fire.

The airport confirmed a small fire inside the Terminal D garage.

The parking lot is currently closed to incoming and outgoing traffic and travelers are being asked to not access the garage.

Travelers may experience delays accessing Terminal D due to a lengthy backup to enter the terminal.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire has not been revealed.