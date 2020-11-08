Fire Forces Greenberg Smoked Turkeys to Suspend Orders Ahead of Thanksgiving

A fire at the food processing plant of Greenberg Smoked Turkeys in Tyler has forced the company to suspend all orders just three weeks before Thanksgiving.

The fire happened Friday night and destroyed the company's inventory and its ability to ship turkeys, according to a post on its Facebook page. Greenberg Smoked Turkeys wrote it would refund all orders set to deliver after Nov. 6.

The fire happened after hours and no injuries were reported.

Greenberg Smoked Turkeys produces thousands of smoked turkeys each year that are shipped across the country.

The company issued the following statement Saturday.



We have temporarily suspended customer orders due to a fire at our facility and we appreciate your patience as we continue evaluating the situation.



We are extremely grateful that all of our employees are safe and healthy. Additional updates will be shared here and on our website.



We are overwhelmed with gratitude for all the well wishes and prayers we have received.