Fire Destroys Church, House, Fast Food Restaurant in East McKinney

The New Outreach Church of God in Christ was a shell of its former self. The structure was one of three buildings gutted by fire overnight.

"This church is my life," Pastor Eddie Seals said. "We left (Sunday), everything was fine, and then about 12:30 a.m. someone called me and said the church was on fire."

Seals started his church on Wilcox Street in McKinney 30 years ago. Many of the neighbors have been there at least that long.

"It was scary," next-door neighbor Cecilia Gallardo said. "My mom woke me up, said she smelled something. Everything just started catching (fire) and embers flying everywhere."

"The wind was blowing really, really hard and the smoke was coming across over towards that chicken place," neighbor Rodney McDaniel said. "I'm really grateful that we're still here to talk about it."

The siding on the Gallardos' home was blistered by the heat from the fire at the church.

"It's a blessing from God. It's a miracle," Gallardo said, thankful her childhood home didn't burn." I'm thankful for all the firefighters that came and started putting water on our house. It's scary."

On Monday morning, Atmos crews were checking for gas leaks while the ATF joined in the investigation into what started it. On Monday afternoon, the McKinney Fire Department had not released any information about the possible cause.

"I want them to find out what happened," Seals said. "I just believe that God's got something even better. It's gonna be alright."