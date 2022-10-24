McKinney Firefighters Investigate Downtown Fire That Destroyed Multiple Buildings

McKinney firefighters are investigating the cause of a large fire in Downtown on Sunday night.

According to officials, the fire began just after midnight on North McDonald Street.

Firefighters initially began fighting the blaze at a church on Wilcox. Several nearby homes were evacuated before the fire spread to a nearby house. Soon after, a second fire broke out at a nearby restaurant.

Officials said a three-alarm response was requested, and firefighters received assistance from Anna, Melissa, Plano, Fairview, Princeton, Frisco, Lowery Crossing, Weston, Allen, and Westminster.

The blaze destroyed the church on Wilcox as well as a home and a restaurant on North McDonald, officials said.

According to officials, no injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

Officials said the cause of the fires have not been determined yet, and it is not known if the fires are related.

