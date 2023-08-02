Fire crews in Wise County battle grass fire, some residents evacuated

Wednesday afternoon just after 2 p.m. fire crews began working to put out a grass fire in Wise County.

The Wise County Office of Emergency Management posted a map to its Facebook page of the evacuation area which includes Runaway Bay residents near the Hyde Cemetery grass fire by CR 3701 and Valley Ridge Dr.

Runaway Bay police began evacuations a little before 3 p.m. on Port O Call Drive as the fire is moving northeast.

According to county officials, at about 5 p.m., 15 structures are threatened by the fire, but no damages have been reported. No information was immediately available on what caused the fire, he added.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is also responding to the fire at the request of the county. It's called the #BoonesCreekFire and estimated it's at 80 acres and 30 percent contained.

Crews have been battling the fire from the ground and air.