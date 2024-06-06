FEMA opens disaster resource center in Denton County

The federal government is now accepting applications for disaster assistance from storm victims across several North Texas counties.

For those impacted, it’s daunting to figure out how to get started. But in Butterfield Elementary School, FEMA representatives are working one-on-one with people to help them take the first step.

“We are here to listen. We are here to help you get back on your feet,” said FEMA spokesperson Nikki Gaskins Campbell.

Gaskins Campbell said the disaster recovery center is designed to be a one-stop shop, helping people apply for federal disaster aid after tornadoes and straight-line winds wreaked havoc beginning April 26.

“With our assistance, it’s typically focused on your short-term goals. Where we can’t make you whole or fill in the gaps all the way, we will refer you to other agencies. The Small Business Administration is certainly a big partner in the recovery process as well as other agencies like the Red Cross, United Way,” she said.

Wednesday, Denton County’s Office of Emergency Management set up just across the hall to help residents find resources like hotel vouchers and to get help replacing legal documents.

“It’s a lot to process and deal with. It’s not anything easy,” said Amber.

Amber was among those displaced near Lake Ray Roberts when a tornado flipped her R.V., pinning her underneath.

“All of our clothes were destroyed and everything and we don’t have a lot of funds to pay bills. My car was damaged,” she said.

According to FEMA, both impacted homeowners and renters can qualify for grants, though storm survivors should first file claims with their insurance provider.

Applications can also be completed online.

Help is also available in most languages on the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The center will be open every day at Butterfield at 291 Indian Lane in Sanger from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. until July 16th. No appointment is necessary.

Other centers are open at Colquitt Williams Park in Eastland County and Pine Island Baptist Church in Waller Counter.