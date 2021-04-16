FEMA Extends Disaster Assistance Registration for Texans Hit Hard by Winter Storm

On Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced FEMA agreed to extend the registration period for disaster assistance until May 20.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) requested the extension, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has given Texans more time to get assistance for things they lost during the winter storm.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Those living in 126 qualifying counties have until May 20 to submit damages and make claims to FEMA.

"Thank you to FEMA for granting this registration period extension for Individual Assistance to counties severely impacted by the winter storm," said Abbott. "I encourage Texans in the qualifying counties to apply for this assistance to help repair any lasting damages from the storm."

Abbott originally requested Individual Assistance for all 254 Texas counties on Feb. 18, on Feb. 20, the White House partially approved Texas' request for a Major Disaster Declaration. The partial approval gave Individual Assistance in 77 counties and for Public Assistance in all 254 counties.

Later on Feb. 23, the TDEM requested again and FEMA approved an additional 31 counties to be added to the President's Major Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance. Then again, three days later on Feb. 26, FEMA approved another 18 counties for Individual Assistance.

TDEM continues to work closely with local officials to assess the damage done by the winter storm and give the assessments to FEMA for them to determine if any other counties need to be added on for federal Individual Assistance and additional categories of Public Assistance.

To file for federal disaster assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov.