Disaster Declaration Expanded to Include 31 More Texas Counties

Residents of 31 more Texas counties can apply for federal assistance after FEMA approved the addition of the locations to President Joe Biden's disaster declaration, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday.

Residents of Anderson, Austin, Bosque, Bowie, Burnet, Cherokee, Colorado, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Gonzales, Grayson, Gregg, Harrison, Hill, Houston, Hunt, Jackson, Jim Wells, Jones, Limestone, Lubbock, Medina, Milam, Navarro, Rusk, Taylor, Tom Green, Val Verde, Washington and Wood counties are now eligible for individual federal help.

Abbott initially requested the disaster declaration for all 254 Texas counties, but the White House approved 77 to start.

Public Utilities Commission Suspends Power Disconnection for Non-Payments

The governor's office said the state would continue to request more counties be added to the declaration.

FEMA has asked the state for additional information regarding the amount of damage in the counties that have yet to be declared, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management will present that information until all Texas counties that qualify for federal assistance receive the assistance they need, according to Abbott's office.

Click here to learn more about FEMA assistance.

