Federal court says undocumented residents can pay in-state college tuition rates

A federal appeals court has sided with the University of North Texas over who can pay in-state tuition.

The court ruled that the university can charge out-of-state students higher tuition than undocumented residents.

The ruling is a win for undocumented students who, since 2001, have been allowed to pay in-state tuition if they lived in the state for three years and graduated from a Texas high school.

According to UNT, the average annual cost of attendance for a Texas resident living on campus and enrolled in 15 hours per semester is $26,554. For out-of-state students, the average annual cost of attendance is $38,794.