February is American Heart Month

Tuesday is the kick-off for American Heart Month.

It's a time to raise awareness of cardiovascular health, especially for women and communities of color.

The facts about heart health in women are concerning, but important to know:

Cardiovascular disease is the #1 killer of women.

Women, especially Black and Hispanic women, are disproportionally impacted by heart disease and stroke.

Research shows heart attacks are on the rise in younger women.

At least 48% – nearly half -- of all adults in the United States have some form of cardiovascular disease.

Cardiovascular disease is the no. 1 killer of new moms.

Pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. are rising at an alarming rate — and cardiovascular disease is the leading cause.

“When it comes to cardiovascular disease, our own behaviors and our choices has the biggest impact on what your future risk is," said Dr. Sreenivas Gudimetla, a cardiologist with Texas Health Fort Worth. “It’s good to establish good healthy habits early in life."

He said that's important because another issue he's seeing in his patients is obesity, which is leading to higher rates of people getting Type 2 diabetes in their 20s and 30s.

"We’re in our 20s, we have this attitude that we are invincible,” he said. “But the problem is we don’t get the message out very clearly that that is the time to start taking care of yourself. Not waiting until you have a midlife crisis in your 40s and 50s."

Heart Health Month 2

Data suggests younger generations of women, Gen Z and Millennials, are less likely to be aware of their greatest health threat, including knowing the warning signs of heart attacks and strokes.

“Once you develop cardiovascular disease, you can’t make it go away,” said Gudimetla.

Heart Attack Symptoms

Doctors hope knowing the symptoms of a heart attack can save a life.

Symptoms can include the following:

Feeling of pain, pressure, squeezing or fullness in the chest

Pain in the jaw, neck or even back

Lightheadedness

Nausea

Vomiting

Shortness of breath

American Heart Association

Symptoms can differ between women and men.

Women don't always see all these classic symptoms. It might just be one or two symptoms or none at all.

Prevention

According to the American Heart Association, 80% of cardiac events can be prevented through education and lifestyle changes such as moving more, eating smart and managing blood pressure.

That is why it’s important to know your numbers. Discuss the following personal health numbers with your doctor to help determine risk for heart disease:

Total Cholesterol

HDL (good) cholesterol

Blood pressure

Blood Sugar

Body Mass Index (BMI)

Knowing your family history is also key -- talk to your doctor about heart disease and stroke if those conditions run in your family.

If you do have a family history, take charge of your health. If you can check the box on any of the following factors, you are at higher risk for cardiovascular issues:

High blood pressure

Smoking

High blood cholesterol

Lack of regular activity

Obesity or overweight

Diabetes

To show support for these issues and to encourage women to be aware of the risk factors for heart issues, people are encouraged to wear red this Friday for National Wear Red Day.