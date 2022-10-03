FBI Launches Hate Crime Awareness Campaign in North Texas

Monday, the FBI’s Dallas field office will launch a large-scale hate crime awareness campaign to shine a light onto the national issue and encourage communities to come forward and report hate crimes.

It's a part of a nationwide initiative launched by the FBI I 2021.

Advertising will appear at Dallas Love Field, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, area gas stations, digital billboards, on AM and FM radio and mobile/digital/web mediums.

There are also two large murals in Dallas.

The FBI defines a hate crime as a criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender's bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender or gender identity.

If you believe you are a victim or a witness of a hate crime, you are encouraged to report it to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or submitting an online tip at tips.fbi.gov. You may remain anonymous.