Hate Crime Awareness

FBI Launches Hate Crime Awareness Campaign in North Texas

Advertising will appear at Dallas Love Field, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, area gas stations, digital billboards, on AM and FM radio and mobile/digital/web mediums.

By Larry Collins

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Monday, the FBI’s Dallas field office will launch a large-scale hate crime awareness campaign to shine a light onto the national issue and encourage communities to come forward and report hate crimes.

It's a part of a nationwide initiative launched by the FBI I 2021.

There are also two large murals in Dallas.

The FBI defines a hate crime as a criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender's bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender or gender identity.

If you believe you are a victim or a witness of a hate crime, you are encouraged to report it to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or submitting an online tip at tips.fbi.gov. You may remain anonymous.

