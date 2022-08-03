Make a Wish Foundation

Farmersville Teen and Cancer Patient's ‘Wish' for At-Home Gym Granted

16-year-old Robert Rodriguez of Farmerville has a new home gym thanks to Make-A-Wish North Texas and Titan Fitness

By Noelle Walker

16-year-old Robert Rodriguez is going through something most kids his age don't have to worry about: cancer.

"When I was diagnosed with cancer...I kind of forgot how to be myself," Rodriguez said.

On Tuesday, Rodriguez completed his wish from Make-A-Wish North Texas when Titan Fitness delivered a custom barbell to go with the home gym he wished for and received.

"It's a really therapeutic experience for me," Rodriguez said. "The fact that I'm able to lift weights, I mean, I remember when I could barely walk on my own."

In October 2020, Rodriguez was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, the most common type of childhood cancer. Still, nothing about it was common to him.

"For most of my life, I kind of identified as being a sporty person," Rodriguez said.

His chemotherapy treatments and COVID risks made sports and going to the gym risky.

"It was very lonely, and like, you see everyone move forward with their lives and sometimes you just wish you could do that," Rodriguez said. "People are worried about what they're gonna do when they grow up. I'm worried if I'm going to make it. If I'm ever going to be that age."

Rodriguez said the Make-A-Wish granted made him feel seen and valued.

"I'm not a quitter. It's just gonna take some hard work and it's something I can overcome," Rodriguez said. "I just always gotta look at the bright side and keep pushing forward."

